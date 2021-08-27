Opinion | Message from Trump could end pandemic

Dear Editor: Former President Donald Trump has mesmerized millions of folks, and many continue to believe in and follow him in spite of the fact that he hasn't been honest with them.
He experienced COVID-19 and subsequently was vaccinated, as was his family. He knows the vaccines work. Therefore, if he simply had a national news conference and encouraged his followers who have not yet been vaccinated to get the shots he could virtually end COVID-19 in the U.S. as we know it. I'm sure he knows this, as do his advisors, but I'm not holding my breath for this to happen since it would require him to admit he was wrong earlier, and his extreme narcissism prevents him from doing the honorable thing.
Jerry Darda
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.