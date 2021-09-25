Opinion | Mayor needs to improve her communication game

Dear Editor: I hope Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was embarrassed by her words, as I read them in The Cap Times ("Conversation gets heated over affordable housing in Madison," Sept. 15).
The YWCA's Vanessa McDowell is an important friend to our city, and the mayor treated her poorly. If the mayor truly wants affordable housing leadership to sprout outside her office, she must find a way to do exactly the opposite of what she said:
“I don’t make personal phone calls to invite people to apply for every new city program. I don’t have enough time in the day to call people personally and invite people to apply for things.”
Generalizing this way makes me think the YWCA does not deserve any special recognition to contribute to what Rhodes-Conway says is vital. Mayoral staff must do better when whispering in the mayor's ear. A phone call goes a long way to reinforce a previously touched-upon topic in our complex world. Thinking social media and website postings are more effective than personal contact is a cop-out.
In politics as well as policy-making, it's not just what you know, it's who you know.
Paul Harris Abramson
Madison
