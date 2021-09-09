Opinion | Marsy's Law makes for safer communities

Dear Editor: As a Madison resident and small business owner, I feel much safer knowing my rights have further protection. This is because last year Wisconsin enacted Marsy’s Law. This puts in place constitutional rights and protections for crime victims.
Those of us who live, work and own businesses here in Wisconsin have a strong interest in ensuring the safety of our communities. Our cities and neighborhoods are safest when our criminal justice system is most effective, and that means being able to ensure accountability for those who commit crimes.
For victims, the aftermath of a crime can be traumatic and extremely difficult to navigate. Many victims would even choose not to deal with the hurdles of the legal process if they feel that the system will not be on their side. This is why it is so important to provide strong protections for victims. When crime victims know that they have strong, enforceable rights, they feel safe coming forward to report a crime, and they know that they system will protect them when they do.
Our justice system can only be effective if we are able to hold the perpetrators of crime accountable, and we can only do that when crime victims are willing to come forward and participate in the process. By affording strong rights to Wisconsin crime victims, Marsy’s Law has made our criminal justice system more effective, and made all our communities a little bit safer.
Miar Maktabi
Madison
