Opinion | Look to rich to fund critical investments in America

Dear Editor: In 2017 Republicans in Congress rewrote the entire federal tax code. In 2018, for the first time in American history, billionaires paid a lower effective tax rate than every other group in the country. If you make $100,000 working and a millionaire makes $100,000 selling stock, the millionaire will end the year $9,000 richer than you because of the tax code.
If you own a home and a billionaire owns a yacht, two planes, three horses and millions of dollars in stock, you will pay more in “wealth” taxes than the billionaire. If you paid a penny in federal taxes last year, you paid more to run the country than Fed Ex, Nike HP and 52 other multinational corporations.
Congress is debating who should pay for critical investments in our future. There are three choices: Millionaires, billionaires and corporations will pay for it; you will pay for it; it won’t get done.
All of us, each of us, we all have awesome responsibilities, not just to ourselves, but to each other and to the future generations. We all need to do good for our Democracy, to always work for the common good.
Tell Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson and your congressperson that millionaires, billionaires and corporations must invest in America and the American people.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.