Opinion | Link between wildfires and COVID deaths disturbing

Dear Editor: It is stunning to witness the juggling act that is climate change. On one hand, there are extreme droughts and on the other, intense floods — 17 inches of rain in Nashville alone! We continue to keep breaking heat records year after year. And the wildfires that are clawing their way across thousands of acres simply defy credulity.
Recently, I visited my daughter in northeastern Nevada, and I experienced firsthand what it is like to be exposed continually to the heavy smoke emanating from fires in California and Oregon. Dense smoke obscured the mountain ranges; air quality alerts were issued. Some days we never left the house. It was a virtual whiteout.
Needless to say, I am concerned about my daughter and her family's health, breathing such tainted air for weeks on end.
But there is more to it than I thought.
Smithsonian magazine has published an article entitled "Wildfire Smoke Linked to Covid-19 Deaths in the West." The crux of the problem is that wildfire smoke is full of very small "particulates" that inflame the lining of the lungs, which in turn compromise the immune system's ability to ward off the COVID-19 virus.
Again, climate change is a tangled web of cause and effect. It is bad enough to be walled in by smoke, but to know that prolonged exposure may render one less likely to survive the disease is daunting.
As a member of Citizens' Climate Lobby in Stevens Point, I urge you to keep contacting your members of Congress and urge them to support putting a price on carbon to mitigate some of the worst effects of climate change.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.