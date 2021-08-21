Opinion | Letter misrepresents stance on immigration

Dear Editor: I’m grateful that in his Aug. 17 letter, “Immigrants shine in Tokyo,” Dave Wester refrained from calling me a “racist” who harbors “anti-immigrant” sentiments.
Yes, I’m the “grumpy old curmudgeon” to whom Wester refers and has repeatedly marginalized in other publications whose editors permit him to make ad hominem attacks while allowing him to avoid addressing the issues I raise.
My organization never “disparaged” immigrants or claimed that “immigration lowers our quality of living.” What we say, which is very different, is immigration policies that permit such high numbers can affect quality of living for everyone, including immigrants.
We have consistently advocated for implementation of the recommendations of President Clinton’s immigration reform commission that was chaired by the late Barbara Jordan, the first Black woman from the Deep South to be elected to Congress. Also known as “the conscience of the Watergate hearings,” she was an unflinching supporter of the Constitution.
We also support Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson’s position that we must stop our explosive population growth that today is driven mostly by immigration to avoid permanent damage to our environment. Failing to do so while claiming concern for the environment is, in Nelson’s words, “phony.”
If defending the rule of law and our sovereignty makes me an “embarrassment,” what label do we use to describe people who don’t?
Finally, should Wester again unfairly criticize me or my organization in this or any other publication, I will not respond but instead heed the advice of Imam Ali (601-661): “Silence is the best reply to a fool.”
Dave Gorak
La Valle
