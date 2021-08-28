Opinion | Letter blames Jews for anti-Jewish racism

Dear Editor: It is disturbing to see your paper publishing gas lighting and victim blaming in the letter of John Costello, who invidiously and mendaciously blames Jewish Americans for the rise in anti-Jewish racism and attacks against them.
Racists are responsible for their prejudices, bigotry and abuse, not their victims. It is always discriminatory and unethical to blame individuals of a particular background for the policies of another government. This is morally and intellectually dishonest and endangers the rights and welfare of Jews, in the case of Costello's commentary. The rabbi who was recently stabbed eight times in Boston and the Jewish diners in New York City and Los Angeles who were recently assaulted because they are Jewish are not the cause of their own persecution.
Suggesting so degrades your newspaper and its commitment to equality and human dignity. You owe your Jewish readers an apology and a clarification of your adherence to non-discrimination in your opinion section. As a human rights researcher who studies various forms of racism, including anti-Jewish racism, I am troubled to find your paper providing a platform for victim-blaming.
Noam Schimmel
Berkeley, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.