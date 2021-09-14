Opinion | Let's win the war against COVID

Dear Editor: We are a nation involved in another world war — this time, a war against a virus and not an enemy nation. Sadly, far more Americans have died in our war against COVID than in all our previous wars combined. Currently, nearly 1,500 Americans die each day, nearly all of them unvaccinated.
In shooting wars, we send our young to battle with planes, tanks, ships and other weapons. In some wars, like World War II, the folks back home supported the war by rationing and observing occasional blackouts. Some industries completely changed their assembly lines to manufacture war materials. Patriotic American women went to work to help the nation, and everyone pitched in.
The war against COVID is more deadly than conventional war and has the potential to morph into an even more deadly foe if not eradicated. Fortunately, we have had the weapons we need to defeat it — masks and vaccines — but sadly, too many have refused to pick up these weapons to help us win the war. They are today’s draft dodgers, and they imperil us all.
It escapes me why these people do this. Imagine, had everyone simply worn a mask and then “got the shot” when first available to them, we’d likely have won this war already. But, thanks to them, we will have a long march ahead with a trail of 100,000 or more dead, including many young people. I urge everyone who is unvaccinated to consider the gravity of their inaction. Let’s win this war.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor
