Opinion | Let's hope that UW does a better job on COVID this year

Dear Editor: This time last year UW-Madison assured the community that they were prepared and were learning from other universities that had started the fall semester before UW.
They weren’t prepared and they didn't learn: According to the New York Times tracker, as of May 26 UW had the nation’s third-highest number of students who had contracted COVID-19. That is not a ranking to be proud of.
Once again UW-Madison leaders are saying that they are ready. Will they learn from others? In universities that have already opened, the delta variant is spreading fast, including among the vaccinated and even where mask mandates are in place. At both Duke University and UNC, for example, approximately 90% of students and staff are vaccinated and mask mandates are in place, yet on each campus many hundreds of students and staff have already contracted the virus.
Vaccinated people are catching COVID and spreading it to others. While few will become seriously ill, both students and staff (some of them with unvaccinated children or vulnerable family members at home) are scared. Will UW-Madison learn the lesson from last year, or will it press ahead regardless? Let us hope that this great university will protect students and staff better than last year.
Peter Newman
Madison
