Opinion | Leaders lie about war's horrors

Dear Editor: The news from Afghanistan caused me to reach for “Worth fighting For,” authored by Rory Fanning. Fanning served in the same unit as Pat Tillman, leaving the Army Rangers as a conscientious objector a few days before Tillman’s death in 2004. The Army tried to paint Tillman as a poster boy for the War on Terror saying he was killed in an enemy ambush. The truth prevailed: Tillman died from friendly fire. Fanning walked across America raising money for the Pat Tillman Foundation and to heal his own mental wounds.
Our military leaders and their civilian overseers have been lying to us for decades. Daniel Ellsberg exposed the truth about the Vietnam War in 1971 when he leaked The Pentagon Papers to the New York Times. The Bush Cheney lies about Iraq are well-known. In “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” Pete Seeger asks, “When will we ever learn?”
General Dwight Eisenhower’s words are on the back of my Veterans For Peace shirt: “I hate War as only a soldier who has lived it can, as only one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.” Like Fanning, many veterans could benefit from a good long walk.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville
