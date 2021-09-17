Opinion | Lawmakers turn good hunting proposal into immunity for hounders

Dear Editor: There is an old proverb that states, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Nowhere is this phrase more applicable than how our Legislature takes well-intentioned bills and turns them into the exact opposite of the original intention at the behest of extremist special interests.
In this instance I am speaking of the bill SB 366, which was just voted out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety on Sept. 16. The original intent of this bill was to provide enhanced penalties for animal abusers. Sadly, with the passage of an amendment by Sen. Van Wanggaard at the behest of the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association (WBHA), the bill is now little more than a “get out of jail free” card for those that use their dogs to fight wildlife.
Animal Wellness Action and several other animal protection organizations strongly supported the bill and the vast majority of the original language that it contained. The amended bill is essentially a blanket immunity for reckless hound hunters that removes all personal responsibility for injuries to their dogs. It should be noted that this bill had overwhelming support from organizations that weighed in, and all but one person who testified. Sadly, that one person testifying against the bill was the lobbyist for the WBHA. Wanggaard and others on the committee could not have moved fast enough to grovel to this lobbyist and destroy what was a very well-intentioned bill.
Wisconsin already allows the use of hounds against species from wolves to turkeys with very minimal regulation and even less oversight. The hounders aren’t even required to prove the rabies vaccination status of their dogs. Now with this bill they also want to give them blanket immunity for irresponsibility.
Paul Collins
State director, Animal Wellness Action
