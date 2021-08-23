Opinion | Lack of MMSD COVID-19 safeguards an outrage

Dear Editor: As a parent and physician I am outraged that the Madison Metropolitan School District has decided not to even consider a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or testing protocol for staff.
Are we really going to expose children to a potentially infected staff? Is there no concern for the potential increase in viral variants or exposure to people in our homes who aren’t able to get the vaccine due to immunologic diseases? How about pregnant people?
It’s one thing to not enforce a vaccine, although the science is clear this is the best way to prevent this disease, but to not even bother to test regularly? This is head-in-the-sand action from people who should know better. We entrust our children to MMSD not only for their education but for their safety. Communications director Timothy LeMonds claims “the district does not have the staff, equipment, or processes available to track vaccinations or require regular COVID-19 testing.”
As a parent I say it’s time to get working on that if we have any hope to contain this virus and keep our kids and community safe.
Arjune Rama
Madison
