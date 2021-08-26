Opinion | Johnson's negativity is not leadership

Dear Editor: After reading Ron Johnson’s comments about the Afghanistan crisis I was appalled by his response after his visit to Fort McCoy. Instead of offering any support to assist in solving the problem he simply criticized the situation and had nothing to offer that would be helpful.
It appears that over his time as our representative Johnson’s role is simply spending his time undermining and being a negative influence rather than a leader who is suppose to represent us. We are in dire need of positive leadership, not someone who simply wants to present a negative outlook on every issue. It is time and very important for leadership not grandstanding.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
