Opinion: It's not right vs. left, but the many vs. the money

Dear Editor: The narrative of “The Republicans fight for 'Election Integrity' vs. the Democrats fight to secure 'Voters' Rights'” is not the battle Americans are actually fighting. We are fighting to protect our democracy from corruption.
Right now, our politicians, like Sen. Ron Johnson, are beholden to corporate interests, taking billions of dollars from lobbyists and corporate donors and supporting policy favorable to these corporate interests instead of policy favorable to their constituents. Americans want a functional democracy that actually represents us, where voting is easy and cheating is hard, and the For The People Act delivers on all of these demands. The idea that voting rights and election security are at odds with one another only distracts from the underlying problem in American politics: pervasive corruption, big money and dark money.
Fortunately, groups like Un-PAC are drawing the connection and spreading the word. Last month, students and young people performed as corporate lobbyists during the “Corporate Wealth and Democracy’s Health” press conference, highlighting the corruption elected officials take part in when they prioritize the interests of big money donors over the interests of their constituents.
Instead of trying to divide American voters, we must all wake up and realize that the battle has never been right vs. left; it has always been the many vs. the money. It is time that senators do what is right, listen to their constituents and pass the For The People Act, which is overwhelmingly popular across the political aisle among the American people.
Erin Wruk
Madison
