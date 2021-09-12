Opinion | Instead of funds to support Trump, Vos should fix some potholes

Dear Editor: My wife and I spent a few days in Door county. The Peninsula State Park is a treasure, and the new tower ramp is wonderful. But the road through the park is just a series of potholes.
Then getting home I see Robin Vos is spending $676,000 to kiss the ring of Donald Trump, traveling with him on a private jet.
So Robin, did Trump brag to you about how in the summer of 1994 at Jeffery Epstein's he allegedly raped a 13 year old girl. She, as a grown women, tried to sue Trump twice in court, including in 2016 (Katie Johnson vs Donald Trump). She her family say they got death threats so she dropped them.
Ivanka Trump was also 13 in 1994.
Trump sues for sport, but he did not sue Sarah Kendzior, the author of "Hiding in Plain sight." Seems he took a let-sleeping-dogs-lie approach on that one.
Or maybe he bragged about allegedly raping E. Jean Carroll in the 1990's. She is in court to get his DNA sample, as he reportedly left DNA on her dress.
My point is, Robin, you are using our state taxpayers' money to satisfy a world class low-life. I as a taxpayer think you need to pay the state back, tell the state to apply the money to fix the Peninsula Park road, and you should resign.
Jerry Johnson
Madison
