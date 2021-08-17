Opinion: Immigrants shine in Tokyo

Dear Editor: America is a nation of immigrants, and their contributions were never more apparent than during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
When our star gymnast, Simone Biles, had to drop out due to mental issues, Sunisa Lee, the daughter of Hmung immigrants, surprised the entire world by winning the gold medal in women’s all-around gymnastics.
A few days later, Athing Mu won the gold medal in the 800 meter footrace and smoked the entire field while setting a new American record. She did it so casually as to appear to be out for a relaxing jog. Mu is the daughter of Sudanese immigrants.
Both women contributed greatly to American pride.
At the other end of the spectrum is a Wisconsin senior citizen who has for years been sending letters to editors throughout the Midwest disparaging immigrants. Never mind that he is himself a transplant from Chicago who migrated to LaValle, Wisconsin. In the a December 2019, issue of a Minnesota newspaper he claimed that immigration promises nothing but declining quality of life for Americans. He is also an avid supporter of our disgraced former president, who instigated an insurrection and tried to overthrow our democratic form of government. So much for quality of life.
The immigrant families of Lee and Mu have contributed far more to American pride, and therefore to our quality of life, than the grumpy old curmudgeon from LaValle, who has been nothing but an embarrassment.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
