Opinion | How dumb do they think we are?

Dear Editor: Rep. Robin Vos is doing everything he can to bring Wisconsin down to the level of Texas, spending our money ($680,000) on another investigation into the election, which his idol lost. He knows the election was fair, honest, and without fraud, but he is spending our money by hiring, as the head of the committee, a former judge who was accused of violating the ethics code for judges when he lied about his opponent’s record. Is this a typical Republican ploy? Have an accused ethics-violator check the ethics of our election? HDDTTWA?
And who is this disgraced judge working with? Shiva Ayyadurai, an election conspiracy theorist who lied that 1 million ballots were destroyed in Massachusetts. The judge said he will be fair and avoid bias, and he names a conspiracy theorist as a cohort?
HDDTTWA?
The judge is also forcing county election heads to prove a negative. “Prove that there was no fraud in your county.” That’s like the saying, “Have you stopped beating your wife yet?”
When he was a sitting judge, he said those who claim improprieties bear the burden of proof, yet now he is saying the opposite.
HDDTTWA?
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
