Opinion | Hoping state GOP doesn't follow Texas' lead

Dear Editor: In an email from Sen. Marklein today he said regarding the Afghans in Ft. McCoy, “ But it takes only one person with nefarious plans to damage the entire mission and cast suspicion on thousands of good people.”
I found this quote to be so timely. We can change “one person” to Republican legislators; change “entire mission” with the rights of women. Perhaps not the best grammar, but the idea is there. Texas legislators have started their own version of Sharia law. Many other states that are run by Republicans are now considering the same laws. I wonder what Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has planned for Wisconsin? Are they going to trample on women’s rights, have a bounty on anyone who helps a woman get an abortion, have vigilantes hunting for them, and ... allow anyone to openly carry a gun without a license.
These are only a few of the anti-people laws in Texas now. Let’s hope Marklein and his cronies in the state Senate, and Vos and his minions in the state Assembly will have a modicum of decency left and not follow Texas.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
