Opinion | Honor James Madison, do not disgrace him

Dear Editor: I write this in support of James Madison and James Madison (Memorial) High School.
If you are a minority and are arrested, the police cannot torture you because of the Eighth Amendment. James Madison wrote the Eighth Amendment. If you are a minority and are arrested, you have the right to an attorney because of the Sixth Amendment. James Madison wrote the Sixth Amendment. If you are arrested, the police cannot force you to talk because of the Fifth Amendment. James Madison wrote the Fifth Amendment. And if the police want to search you, they must get a warrant because of the Fourth Amendment. James Madison wrote that, too.
In fact, James Madison wrote the entire Bill of Rights and is the father of the Constitution. Now is the time to honor James Madison, not disgrace him.
Rolf Lindgren
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.