Opinion | Health care subsidies must remain in budget

Dear Editor: As a retired nurse, I can attest that health care workers do their very best to provide the highest quality care to every patient they see. This breaks down, however, when far too many patients don’t get the care they need because they lack access to affordable coverage.
That’s why health care subsidies were introduced for those covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). With this relief, millions of Americans — and more than 202,000 here in Wisconsin — can now afford care. That could be lost if these critical subsidies are allowed to expire next year. If that happens, millions of Americans could lose health insurance coverage because they could no longer afford it.
Thankfully, Congress is working on a new budget that could extend these subsidies. As the process moves forward, it’s essential that the health care subsidy extensions remain part of the plan.
So many of our families, friends and neighbors are facing new financial hardships as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Now is not the time to force so many Americans to face increased premiums and unaffordable rates. Every American deserves high-quality health care that is both affordable and accessible. No patient should have to choose between their physical well-being and their financial well-being.
I’m counting on U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her colleagues on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to ensure the health care subsidy extensions remain in the budget plan. It’s critical for every American in Wisconsin who needs access to affordable care.
Sue Hughes
Madison
