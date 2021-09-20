Opinion | Grothman a buffoon

Dear Editor: Sad when it must be said, my representative in Congress is — as dumb as a stump!
Rep. Glen Grothman has been making the rounds of local fairs and parades. A group of us ran into him at a local event where an intelligent woman led the questioning of Grothman. She described herself as a former Republican frustrated that the two parties won't work together to solve problems. One problem she cited is fixing roads. Grothman's answer: He sees a lot of orange barrels so there must be a lot of roadwork getting done. He doesn't trust the DOT. He does think most issues are settled in a bipartisan way.
Clearly he is speaking as the state senator he was, not the congressman he is.
Yes the state Legislature passed mostly bipartisan bills. That's because a lot of those bills had to do with creating a state cheese or other meaningless legislation. His criticism is of the Wisconsin DOT, which clashed with him and his Scott Walker cronies over their drastic cuts to road funding.
This nonsense came from his mouth and brain. He presents himself as a buffoon in a mustard stained shirt who would rather give fist bumps than address the concerns of the people he represents.
Bob Hunt
Lodi
