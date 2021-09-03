Opinion | Get it together, GOP legislators

Dear Editor: We don’t need full-time legislators when the do-nothing Republicans don’t legislate, but rather look for ways to gerrymander, ignore, manipulate, even collude, to mess with our democratic government. They are elected to do a job that represents and serves the hard-working taxpayers. Stop colluding behind closed doors and provide transparency to have a Senate hearing on governor appointees, re: Fred Prehn. Stop being gerrymandering stubborn GOP mules.
It’s time to get stuff done. Save the children 6-12 who can’t be vaccinated. Advocate for vaccines, mask-wearing and staying at home (again). Get takeout to support restaurants. Support education/teachers and the health care system so we can live sensibly during this pandemic.
You may need the health care you can’t get because the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are filling the beds. Republican leaders of the Senate and Assembly need to hear from each one of us taxpayers to do our bidding, not that of the GOP and Trump’s delusions. Let’s grow a pair and get to work. GOP legislators need to take civics courses just as Trump’s attorneys have been disbarred or told to take law classes. Get it together, GOP legislators.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.