Opinion: Get involved with keeping kids off tobacco

Dear Editor: With the new school year right around the corner, many families are looking forward to their kids returning to the classroom. A lot of folks are excited about familiar “back to school” milestones like shopping for new clothes and school supplies but are also feeling uncertain about the year ahead with COVID-19 cases surging again. There is so much to think about and many tasks to be done before the new school year starts.
One thing that should not be overlooked is the recent rise in new tobacco products that are being targeted at our kids. Candy and fruit flavored tobacco products such as vapes, chews and cigarillos are tempting and addicting a new generation, sometimes in plain sight. Tobacco companies are selling a range of products specifically designed to look like everyday objects: vapes hidden in hoodies and backpacks, e-cigarettes that look like toys, make-up compacts, or pens and nicotine-filled flavor pods that can pass as USB drives.
Please check out tobaccoischanging.com where you can learn more about how tobacco is hooking teens and how you can help get involved in local prevention efforts. Please consider joining our coalition, Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco by visiting our webpage.
Nine out of 10 adult smokers start when they are teens. With your help we can shine a light on the deceptive and deadly practices of commercial tobacco and break the cycle of addiction in our youth.
Luke Phelps
Madison
