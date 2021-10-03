Opinion | Get involved to oppose anti-wolf pack

Dear Editor: As the DNR works on a new 10-year wolf management plan, the anti-wolf pack have dusted off their favorite playlist and are back to spread wolf lies and propaganda. This group is largely made up of hounders that kill for sport and claim it's heritage. The intention is to use falsehoods to push their agenda, which is to reduce the wolves to a token few. Wolves get in the way when their hounds run free to fight wildlife.
Here are a few lies from their repertoire: Wolves are "thick" in the Northwoods; people living in wolf areas don't want wolves; only people in urban settings like wolves; wolves make it "unsafe" for grandma to walk down the driveway to the mailbox; children are stalked by wolves at the bus stop and can't play outdoors; wolves are killing all the deer; wolves spread disease; the number of wolves in Wisconsin was capped at 350; the February wolf hunt wasn't over quota.
These individuals feel entitled. Former Gov. Scott Walker's regime gave them Act 169. Former DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp, a Republican, allowed only one tribal representative and zero wolf advocacy groups on the wolf advisory committee. GOP lawmakers indulge the hounders every whim. Not confirming Gov. Tony Evers appointee Sandra Nass as chair of the DNR Board allows Chair Fred Prehn, a wolf hater, to cling to his expired seat, leaving the Walker appointees the majority.
The DNR will be offering public input opportunities on the new wolf management plan. Please get involved and let your voice be heard.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter
