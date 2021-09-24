Opinion | F-35 nothing but a Lockheed Martin bailout

Dear Editor: Many years ago when I was studying economics I came across the writings of "leftist" economists Paul Sweezy and Paul Baran. They were revered among students, but not so much among the faculty. In one of their writings they made the observation that the U.S. defense budget had to grow every year or the weapons manufacturers would go out of business. They had to keep getting larger contracts to meet their profit imperatives, lest they run afoul of the banks and investors they depend upon so much.
This explains why the Biden administration secured a deal with the Australian government to sell them nuclear submarines, undermining the deal Australia already had with France and its weapons manufacturers. After our debacles in Iraq and Afghanistan we are not likely to start another war anytime soon, so something had to be done to keep the arms industry afloat, literally as well as figuratively.
Who else has a deal we can subvert? Maybe another country, but Madison already has its own program to keep the arms industry in business: the F-35. It is being foisted on the citizens of Madison for no good reason, except it seems to keep its manufacturer Lockheed Martin in business. At latest count it has 871 design flaws, down two from the previous year. It is a lemon, in automotive terms. It is coming our way nonetheless, mandated by the previous secretary of the Air Force, but at the behest of Lockheed Martin.
We will have noise pollution like never before, and likely crashes, forcing people to move and endure, and for some of us to dodge flying debris and ejecting pilots. A defense purpose? Invasion from our main adversaries Russia, China and North Korea is unlikely, so the real defense purpose is against bankruptcy of Lockheed Martin.
John Hamilton
Madison
