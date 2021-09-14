Opinion | Evers has strengthened the economy

Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers continues to make good on his promise to be a governor for all Wisconsinites through bipartisan leadership and sound economic investments.
Evers signed a bipartisan budget — yes, bipartisan, something that hasn’t happened since 2007 in our state. His budget included the largest tax cuts in state history, bringing more than $2 billion in individual tax relief to Wisconsinites in addition to the $2 billion in cumulative tax relief the governor had already secured in the budget.
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Evers’ response to the pandemic and efforts to stabilize Wisconsin’s economy resulted in Wisconsin beginning our fiscal year with a nearly $2.39 billion general fund surplus — the largest in the state’s history.
Evers restored Wisconsin’s two-thirds funding commitment to public schools, recognizing our children are our future and worth the investment. He committed additional funds to make sure Wisconsin schools could reopen safely to in-person learning.
Evers economic investments have included historic investments in infrastructure, small businesses, increasing entrepreneurship and expanding broadband access.
I live in Kenosha County. Locally, the Evers administration helped bring Nexus Pharmaceuticals to Pleasant Prairie. The Nexus facility will create 77 jobs at their location and is projected to indirectly create 134 additional jobs in our area. Those 211 new jobs are expected to generate up to $512,000 in state income tax revenue. Construction is anticipated to create 379 direct and indirect jobs. And he didn’t burden taxpayers the way Walker and Republicans did with Foxconn, the deal which Evers also thankfully renegotiated, saving taxpayers up to $2.77 billion on a company that has continuously broken its promises across the state.
Gov. Evers leadership has strengthened Wisconsin’s economy, even during trying times.
Jodi Muerhoff
Kenosha
