Opinion | Election probe a waste of tax dollars

Dear Editor: I am curious as to why Wisconsin taxpayers are footing a $676,000 tab to investigate the 2020 election. Lawsuits and recounts have revealed no credible evidence of massive voter fraud. Yet almost 10 months after the election Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Voss, in his infinite wisdom, has decided further investigation is necessary “to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”
I’m sure his concerns of our election security have nothing to do with his recent visit in August with former President Donald Trump. The former president’s own Homeland Security Department had declared the 2020 election as “the most secure election in history.” Could Voss’ fear of offending Trump and the possible risk of losing a primary election be a reason? Another potential motivation might be to fabricate concerns over the election process to develop a rationale for introducing more voting restrictions.
If the Republican Party can’t win fair elections, they must resort to cheating. This “investigation” is a travesty and a direct assault on our electoral process, not to mention a complete waste of Wisconsin taxpayers’ dollars.
Charlie Osborne
Hancock
