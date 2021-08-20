Opinion | Editorial smears Ron Johnson without the facts

Dear Editor: I’m of a mind to chalk the latest Capital Times editorial smearing Ron Johnson as the leftist propaganda it is, roll my eyes and move on.
But I’m an optimist. And out of the hope that some — maybe even just one — Cap Times reader is interested in a factual account of what Johnson fought for in the Senate’s 2017 tax reform bill, I’d like to share my insights.
I was communications director for Johnson for four and a half years, including during the tax reform debate. The truth is not at all scandalous like the picture The Cap Times tries to paint. Pass-through businesses are not unusual, unique or a tool for “the rich.” Ninety-six percent of all businesses in this country are pass-throughs. They employ about 60% of the workforce.
Pass-throughs are businesses like some of my favorite Madison spots — Mickie’s Dairy Bar and The Plaza Tavern — and bedrocks of communities across the state. Had Johnson not fought to change the Senate’s bill, these businesses could have been stuck paying a 31.8% tax rate while corporate behemoths like Exxon, Wal-Mart and others paid 20%. That’s not an “abuse of his position.” That’s Johnson standing up against the Washington and corporate elite to fight for fair treatment of Main Street businesses.
I understand The Cap Times editorial board is no fan of the man who beat Russ Feingold twice. But their readers deserve all the facts so they can draw their own conclusions.
Ben Voelkel
Brookfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.