Opinion | Economics explains lame COVID response

Dear Editor: I am a science and data guy. Which is why when I look at the health data on the United States I'm always disappointed because we usually rank middling to last:
We have a 36% obesity rate which is worse than most countries in the world; we are No. 24 in HIV/AIDs, below every country in the developed world; we have the second-highest rate of depression in the world; we are the 13th least fertile; about 18% of the population is disabled (for comparison, in Pakistan it is around 7%).
So it is not surprising at all that we are dead last in our COVID-19 response. Thirty-seven million people so far have contracted the virus — worst in the world. The elite don’t care though — proles don’t count. Harvard is supposedly the best school in the world, but Boston has some of the highest homeless rates of any city in the world. They purposely fund lots of unhealthy addictive products. That way people bounce from work to the corner store to get their junk food and cigarettes. When people do get sick, Big Pharma profits big-time from keeping them alive and suffering with a bevy of overpriced pills. At Amazon, workers must work closely side by side with each other in conditions that I would describe as optimal for spreading the virus, as well as causing mental health disturbances.
Always remember that Martin Luther King Jr. was killed only after he started talking about economic issues.
Aaron Silver-Pell
Madison
