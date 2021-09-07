Opinion | Dredging doesn't work

Dear Editor: Your cover story on dredging to prevent flooding (On the dredge: Dane County project clears Yahara River sediment to improve water flow and prevent flooding, Sept. 1) was very disappointing, since it is it doesn’t work.
Here is world-renowned journalist George Monbiot reporting in The Guardian: “Many years ago, river managers believed that the best way to prevent floods was to straighten, canalise and dredge rivers along much of their length, to enhance their capacity for carrying water. They soon discovered that this was not just wrong but also counterproductive. The result, as authorities all over the world now recognise, was catastrophic. In many countries, chastened engineers are now putting snags back into the rivers, reconnecting them to uninhabited land that they can safely flood and allowing them to braid and twist and form oxbow lakes. These features catch the sediment and the tree trunks and rocks which otherwise pile up on urban bridges, and take much of the energy and speed out of the river.”
The notion of damaging waterways — “We can put that habitat down so the fishery is restored or even enhanced” has long been discredited. Dredging is horrible for fish habitat.
A cursory examination of the published science should have led Abigail Becker to question why Dane County is alone in continuing discredited dredging, especially when told, “We’re pretty unique” and, “There is going to be some collateral damage.”
Ecology, not engineering, should inform decisions.
Jim Powell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.