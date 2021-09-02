Opinion | DNR decision on Kohler-Andrae State Park should not stand

Dear Editor: After moving to Wisconsin six years ago, my wife and I have enjoyed finding and walking through the many unique parks maintained by the state and counties. I have admired the foresight of Wisconsin to preserve important and unique areas for study and enjoyment. I am truly shocked to learn a rare old-growth forest and dune ecology are considered less valuable than another golf course. Are you serious?
There seem to be two main camps when it comes to public lands: one is to preserve and protect for succeeding generations, and the other is that the land is “warehoused” until a higher use can be found for it. This DNR decision is firmly in the second camp, and, if allowed to stand, will encourage further development of precious public lands by economically and politically powerful entities. Some of these entities have only historic ties to Wisconsin and no longer live in the state, and some have no ties at all, only money and the ability to purchase political power.
In summary, it would be most disappointing, revolting even, if this transparently political decision is allowed to stand and this unique patch of geological and ecological history is destroyed for the pleasure of a few golfers.
Harry David Snook
Madison
