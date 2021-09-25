Opinion | DNR Board moves state backward with another wolf hunt

Dear Editor: The fate of our fragile Wisconsin wolf population hangs in the balance after one already outrageous wolf hunt this year that went 83% over quota. Now our wolves face another devastating hunt, for no reason other than a law passed during the Gov. Scott Walker era.
Equally concerning, most of my fellow residents are blissfully unaware of how extreme our Wisconsin wildlife policy has become today.
Wisconsin is the only state with a law that requires a wolf hunt. A controversial law passed in 2011 requires the state to host a recreational wolf hunt whenever the gray wolf is not federally protected.
Additionally, the group who governs the state Department of Natural Resources, called the Natural Resource Board, is not supposed to be politically controlled. However, when watching actions taken by the members appointed by Walker, there is no question their actions are politically motivated, they are working directly with the Republican Party and they are openly supported by extremist hunting groups.
This political behavior was on display in August when the DNR clearly warned that we need to be very conservative with a second recreational wolf hunt. The Natural Resource Board completely ignored the DNR’s recommended quota of 130 wolves and essentially held a live auction for the number of wolves to be killed this fall, resulting in an approved quota of 300 wolves.
This wolf hunt quota, and many decisions regarding wildlife in Wisconsin, seem more fitting for 1921 than 2021 — moving Wisconsin backwards in so many ways.
Amy Mueller
Dousman
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.