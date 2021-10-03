Opinion | Crime victims should be informed about Marsy's Law rights

Dear Editor: Most people don’t think about what it means to become a crime victim until it happens to them. For those who have been a victim, it is immediately apparent how crucial it is to have strong rights and protections for victims in our legal system. Fortunately, Wisconsin crime victims are protected by our crime victims’ constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.
As a domestic violence survivor and participant in Wisconsin’s Safe at Home program, I know firsthand how important it is to give victims the option to protect their personal information in the legal process. The right to privacy is one of the protections afforded to victims under Marsy’s Law, and is crucial to victim safety. As a survivor and a mother, I’m grateful that Wisconsin has laws and programs in place like Marsy’s Law and Safe at Home that protect my family.
I’m a strong advocate for crime victims and believe it’s crucial that we educate all victims on their rights under Marsy’s Law. I know we must all work together to ensure that Marsy’s Law is implemented in the way it was intended: to provide crime victims with more compassionate outcomes as they navigate the criminal justice process.
Julie Valadez
Madison
