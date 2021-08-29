Opinion | COVID selfishness is killing us

Dear Editor: Daniel Wilkinson, a 46 year old Army veteran, with two tours in Afghanistan and a purple heart recipient, was taken to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis in which fluid builds up in the liver and pancreas. The hospital was not equipped to perform this surgery so calls were made to nearby hospitals. Several hospitals had specialist available but no open ICU beds because of the COVID-19 crisis. Finally an opening was found in Missouri, but the last remaining bed was filled with a COVID patient before Daniel could be moved.
After seven hours of searching, a VA Hospital had an opening, but by the time Daniel was airlifted there the fluid had backed up so severely that his organs were being destroyed. It was too late for any life saving procedures.
Within 24 hours Daniel Wilkinson died, not overseas fighting for his country but in his own country from a disease that is usually readily resolved. Because people across this nation refuse to wear a mask, social distance or become vaccinated against COVID our health system is overwhelmed.
The medically needy are denied care because selfish people are utilizing all of the hospital beds in this country and needlessly wearing out doctors and nurses. COVID doesn’t just kill those it infects; it has life-or-death consequences for the rest of us.
For God’s sake lets return to being the America in which we look out for and care for others, not just ourselves.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.