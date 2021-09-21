Opinion | Conservation not the goal for self-serving hunters

Dear Editor: Some hunters say hunting is conservation and the best way "to appreciate nature and wildlife." Without hunters, "habitats will be destroyed" and "species devastated."
Hunting itself is not conservation.
Conservation — wise use of natural resources, shielding them from harm, waste and loss — is much broader than hunting. Hunting can only be part of conservation if done humanely and sustainably. Conservationists want strong hunting regulation and enforcement, ensuring wildlife survival. Many great conservationists were also hunters like Aldo Leopold.
Self-seeking hunters — careless of healthy ecosystems and predator/prey relationships — pretend to value conservation yet press resource mismanagement.
Consider these examples:
Wisconsin's northern forests are older and deteriorated from deer over-browsing. Nevertheless, the above hunters demand abundant deer and more predator killing. Little evidence exists this helps deer or deer hunting.
Schemes to drastically cut, destabilize and ruin a healthy wolf population are pursued. Illegal killing receives sympathy. The Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association backed legislation that would largely leave wolves unprotected. Despite wildlife harassment, wild/domestic animal fighting, injuries and deaths, bear hunters relish the hounding act and demand free rein.
WBHA and Safari Club oddly lobbied for a vast mine with weakened environmental standards, threatening homes of so-called "furred and feathered friends."
Such hunters align themselves with Leopold yet bear little resemblance to him. They say hunters are the real wildlife managers and God favors their hunting. They glorify themselves and want us to glorify them. They abuse words to justify indulgences. Because no honest argument exists to advance destructive ideas.
Shirley Clements
Fond du Lac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.