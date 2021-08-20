Opinion: Column on Rev. Heilman an unfair hit piece

Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel is entitled to his opinion on the Rev. Richard Heilman (For Catholic craziness, look no further than Dane County) but I'm entitled to critique it. First his saying Heilman looks like the late Rush Limbaugh was just a dog whistle to anyone who despised the late radio host. It seems to appear just to prejudice the reader from the get-go. Then he frames Heilman's actions in political terms. Memo: teaching Catholic truths as stated in the Catholic Catechism isn't political. It's neither right nor left. It's the moral teachings of Jesus Christ and his church.
I've been following Heilman from the Seattle area and his U.S. Grace Force podcasts and posts have been insightful and encouraging. Zweifel stated some people have called the diocese to complain — but there's hardly a priest on Earth that hasn't had someone call his bishop to complain about something they've said. Meaningless charge.
I don't know Zweifel's motivations for his piece against Heilman, but most Americans are tired of hit pieces. The media is not respected by the majority of Americans today as Gallup Polls report. Heilman would be the first to say he's not perfect — as none of us are. But if he proclaims certain aspects of authentic Catholic teaching he's going to tick off some folks. Jesus Christ ticked off people and told his followers they could expect persecution.
Our nation has multiple crises going on. We should welcome the sharing of Heilman and others of goodwill. Let's have honest discussions, factual representations and let the true cream rise to the top so our country can be healed and restored. We've tried everything but God's ways for quite a while now. Maybe it's time to consider some of them.
Richard Bray
Renton, Washington
