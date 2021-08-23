Opinion | Climate change fight is worth the money and effort

Dear Editor: The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report urges nations to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius degrees over pre-industrial levels. That’s only 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, so what’s the big deal? That doesn’t sound like a catastrophic global emergency; it sounds like a pleasant summer. Why spend piles of money and effort on that?
That small number is the temperature averaged over all places on Earth. Different places are heating unequally. Places which used to never get hotter than 100 degrees will start getting killer heat waves of 140 degrees. Right now the Arctic is heating fastest, melting glaciers and ice sheets and permafrost, raising sea levels, changing normal wind patterns and ocean currents, and destabilizing the polar vortex.
That is an average over the entire year. If you average a day that is 110 degrees with a day that is 30 degrees, the average is a deceptively pleasant-sounding 70 degrees. When the sun’s energy on our planet increases, that causes more dramatic swings in extreme temperatures. We’re already noticing broken temperature records all over the world.
Any increase in temperature drastically affects Earth’s normal water cycle, winds, and currents, which leads to more extreme weather and worse natural disasters (droughts, floods, hurricanes, etc.)
Feedback loops heat the Earth more. If we let these vicious cycles get out of control, humans may no longer be able to stop catastrophic warming.
Even small changes in climate affect natural biomes and habitats. Plants and animals have adapted to a particular natural environment over thousands of years. Changes will harm or kill them. Even people who have built their homes, cities, and farms in certain locations over hundreds of years aren’t prepared for sudden changes.
Actually this is a global emergency worth spending lots of money and effort on.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
