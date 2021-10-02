Opinion | Carbon pricing needs to be included in climate plan

Dear Editor: As I write this, Democrats in Washington are still wrestling with how to defuse the climate crisis. The long-anticipated budget conciliation package may be our last, best hope.
President Biden’s pledge to reduce America's greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 is bold and laudable. Without a price on carbon pollution, though, we’ll likely fall short of that goal.
Carbon pricing is to the climate crisis what vaccines are to the COVID-19 pandemic: the most powerful tool in our tool box. A steadily rising carbon tax with a rebate to households would reduce emissions quickly, put more money in people's pockets and create good jobs.
Paid by the oil, gas and coal companies whose products are heating our atmosphere and oceans to dangerous levels, a carbon tax would sharply reduce the need for public spending, while the rebates would cushion low- and moderate-income Americans from any rising costs as the nation shifts more rapidly to a clean-energy economy.
Let’s not squander this opportunity. Tell Biden, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan that you support “going big” to rein in climate change while there’s still time.
Tom Sinclair
Madison
