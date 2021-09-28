Opinion | Carbon price a free-market solution

Dear Editor: Why is putting a price on carbon a good thing? Because excess carbon in the air is ruining our planet. It is threatening our food supply, our national security, our families, our children and our homes. If the major carbon polluters aren’t having to pay anything for continuing to harm us and our world, they will continue on as always.
Why not just forbid burning things and releasing excess CO2 into the air, beyond what our human civilization and natural ecosystems are designed for? That’s one option, but it requires big government making draconian “thou shalt not” laws, at a time when most of our normal activities are still dependent on fossil fuels. We’re not prepared to quit using fossil fuels cold turkey tomorrow.
A price on carbon is a free-market solution. It allows the best traits of capitalism — healthy competition and innovation to provide good products and services at a good price — to take us to the healthy, flourishing future we all dream of for our families. If dividends are paid back to ordinary Americans like you and me, it’s a revenue-neutral solution, which doesn’t require our government to spend vast quantities of money it doesn’t have.
But won’t a carbon price make everything cost more? No. It will only make those things that are wrecking our planet, or that are made and transported in a way that harms our planet, a more fair and reasonable price, considering that all the rest of us have to pay for the damage they’re doing. It will motivate people to do things in a sustainable, non-polluting way, because responsible actions will be cost effective.
Carol Phelps
Middleton
