Opinion: Business is roadkill in failed Foxconn plan

Dear Editor: After sitting empty for years, Foxconn’s “innovation centers” are for rent. Another over-hyped Foxconn promise fails to materialize. There will never be a $10 billion capital investment in Mount Pleasant. There will never be 13,000 full-time jobs. It was always too good to be true.
So why is Mount Pleasant trying to take 11 acres of land from Jack and Colleen Erickson to give to Foxconn? Why would the village use eminent domain against a decades old local business to give more land to a company that has lied to the community for the last four years?
Because Mount Pleasant is desperately hoping that Foxconn will pay the special assessment promised in the original local development agreement — millions beyond property taxes for the next 24 years. The agreement calls for Foxconn to pay on a property valuation worth $1.4 billion — even if it’s not worth that — which the state no longer requires.
This is why after WEDC renegotiated the state’s contract with Foxconn, Mount Pleasant clings to the original contract, which isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. It’s a promise the village literally can’t afford to fail.
The Ericksons and their business are more collateral damage in Mount Pleasant’s effort to save itself from financial ruin. Every business owner in the community should be outraged.
Kelly Gallaher
Mount Pleasant
