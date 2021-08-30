Opinion | Bland solution to high school controversy

Dear Editor: I am bemused by the mini furor over renaming James Madison Memorial High School. It is a very Madison kind of argument. It pits supporters of any alternative against all others with very little of substance at stake.
But I think I have the solution, an alternative so bland it’s unlikely to ruffle any feathers. Just down the road is West High School and nobody has objected to that name. Same for crosstown rival East High School. The solution is obvious. Let’s rename Memorial “Even Farther West High School” and get on with other business.
Frank Huitt
Madison
