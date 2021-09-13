Opinion | Bill would help kids with reading troubles

Dear Editor: Assembly Bill 446, the “Roadmap to Reading Success,” has a hearing in Madison next week, and I encourage the public to listen. The bill, which would have helped my family immensely, mandates early screening for reading readiness. If a child is not at grade level a personal plan is implemented to catch them up.
Three years ago, my kindergartener couldn’t read. His teachers reassured me he’d get there. But by first grade, my bright son, who loved listening to books, broke into tears whenever I asked him to read. My gut told me something was wrong, and I knew dyslexia ran in my family.
Our school couldn’t help him. Like most Wisconsin schools, they didn’t have effective early identification or explicit reading instruction. We sold our home and moved to a district reporting higher reading scores. Unfortunately, this affluent district used the same ineffective strategies, so uprooting our family was a waste.
I eventually became a reading tutor, and we enrolled in Merrill’s virtual public school, which offers evidence-based reading instruction. My son, now a third grader, reads at a fifth-grade level. The strategies that helped him are effective for all kids, and are especially necessary for people with dyslexia.
If AB 446 had existed when my son was in kindergarten, his lagging literacy skills and our family history of dyslexia would have flagged him for help. We would not have had to uproot our family for nothing. Please spread the word and voice your support for this important legislation.
Nichole McLaughlin
Waunakee
