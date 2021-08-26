Opinion | Biden surrendered to the Taliban

Dear Editor: Biden is a traitor to Americans, especially citizens abandoned in Afghanistan. His show of weakness caused the global crisis he and his State Department created. As the entire world watched, Biden made the U.S. a laughing stock.
Biden blames his Afghanistan troop withdrawal debacle on Trump’s plan, which Biden could’ve cancelled. Biden sent mixed messages to the American people about what the intel said would happen in Afghanistan. During the Trump administration, there were talks about slowly and safely leaving the mission in Afghanistan. John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence, said, "We had that intelligence. All of the discussions, including with some of the same military leaders that are still there, was if the Afghan forces are left on their own how long will this last? The consensus with everyone in the room was not very long. I remember President Trump saying I don’t think they will last two days," Radcliffe recalled.
"There are 400 districts in Afghanistan. Back in April, the Taliban controlled 77. June they controlled over 100. August they controlled 223," he added.
Biden made a deal with the Taliban, abandoning Americans, allies and U.S. weaponry into the hands of our enemies.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon
