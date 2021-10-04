Opinion | Barnes scamming the system

Dear Editor: The recent editorial on Lt Gov. Mandela Barnes and BadgerCare was very interesting. You mentioned that in 2018 Barnes did not work. He paid no income taxes and went on BadgerCare for free health coverage. Oddly enough, he was able to purchase two condominiums, one in Madison, the other in Milwaukee.
How does this happen? He pays no taxes, gets free health insurance, and yet has money for large real estate purchases. No bank would give him a loan, since he had no income and no means to pay mortgages. Therefore, he paid cash. As a poor person from the zip code 53206, he has a lot of pocket change.
Barnes sounds like a welfare sponge. He has plenty of money for real estate investments, but nothing for health care coverage. Isn’t BadgerCare for the poor and down-trodden?
Barnes has other skeletons in his closet. He claims to have a college degree, then, oops, he doesn’t. He refuses to pay parking tickets, so he loses his license. But the generous state of Wisconsin gives him a chauffeur-driven vehicle and pays gas, insurance, chauffeur salary and benefits and a car. All free. How does Barnes qualify for such benefits?
Unfortunately, we have far to many con artists and crooked politicians. Do we really need a crooked U.S. senator to represent his best interests?
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
