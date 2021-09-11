Opinion | Baldwin needs to push for affordable health care

Dear Editor: As a member of the Greenfield Common Council I have dedicated my time and effort to civic involvement and serving my community. During discussions with Greenfield residents, I found that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of access to health care and the need to save the expansion of affordable coverage to millions of Americans, including those here in Wisconsin.
More than 202,000 Wisconsinites have been able to purchase coverage through the federal exchange, thanks in part to the expansion of subsidies created through COVID-19 relief legislation. However, this expansion is not permanent, and those same Americans could be at risk of losing their insurance coverage if subsidies expire and prices go up.
While Congress makes necessary decisions regarding next year’s budget, access to affordable health care must remain a top priority. Sen. Tammy Baldwin can play a critical role in ensuring millions of Americans keep their access to health insurance by making the subsidies permanent in the budget. Wisconsin is counting on Baldwin to protect affordable health insurance.
Denise Collins
Greenfield Common Council
