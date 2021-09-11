 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion | Baldwin needs to push for affordable health care

Opinion | Baldwin needs to push for affordable health care

Dear Editor: As a member of the Greenfield Common Council I have dedicated my time and effort to civic involvement and serving my community. During discussions with Greenfield residents, I found that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of access to health care and the need to save the expansion of affordable coverage to millions of Americans, including those here in Wisconsin.

More than 202,000 Wisconsinites have been able to purchase coverage through the federal exchange, thanks in part to the expansion of subsidies created through COVID-19 relief legislation. However, this expansion is not permanent, and those same Americans could be at risk of losing their insurance coverage if subsidies expire and prices go up.

While Congress makes necessary decisions regarding next year’s budget, access to affordable health care must remain a top priority. Sen. Tammy Baldwin can play a critical role in ensuring millions of Americans keep their access to health insurance by making the subsidies permanent in the budget. Wisconsin is counting on Baldwin to protect affordable health insurance.

Denise Collins

Greenfield Common Council

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Opinion | Dredging doesn't work

Dear Editor: Your cover story on dredging to prevent flooding (On the dredge: Dane County project clears Yahara River sediment to improve wate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics