Opinion | Apply Texas abortion law provisions to GOP liars here

Dear Editor: I'm really impressed with the ingenuity behind Texas' new abortion law and wonder if we might do something similar here in Wisconsin.
Couldn't we pass a law that every time a Republican legislator lies or misinforms us, we the people could file suit for $10,000 against them and their collaborators? Certainly, those who have died due to COVID misinformation had an equal "right to life" as those the Texas law seeks to protect — or does "right to life" end after birth?
This way, we the people could recover the funds Sen. Ron Johnson voted to endow himself with, or the $680,000 Assembly Speaker Robin Vos misappropriated for unnecessary election investigation.
Mark Tyler
Sauk City
