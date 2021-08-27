Opinion | Anti-vaxx arguments short on logic

Dear Editor: The objections of the vaccine-hesitant can sometimes be frustratingly short on logic.
One argument I've heard is that one should prefer "natural immunity" from one's own immune system. But whether you're exposed to the disease or to a vaccine, the immune response is from your own natural system either way. The difference is, do you clue in your immune system what to look for or let it be blindsided by a foe it had no way of anticipating?
If I had an army and saw that an attack was imminent, would I tell my soldiers what the enemy forces looked like? Or would I say, "I'd rather they were hit unawares, get nearly overrun, and finally regroup and (I hope) win in the end."
Well, you have an immune-system army; don't keep it in the dark about what the enemy virus looks like. Get a vaccine.
Andrew Phelps
Middleton
