Opinion | Anti-maskers have the 'freedom' to homeschool

Dear Editor: The current discussion about our “freedom” to not require our children to wear a mask in school is backward. Parents certainly have the freedom not to not have their children wear a mask at school, but they don’t have the freedom to jeopardize the health and well-being of students whose parents are trying to protect their children from exposure to COVID-19.
So, parents who refuse to abide by mask mandates can exercise that freedom by home-schooling their children. They can freely choose not to send their children to school if wearing a mask seems to be an inconvenience to them. Meanwhile, those parents who are guided by medical and scientific facts can rest easy, knowing that their school has the best interests of their children in mind by requiring masks.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac
