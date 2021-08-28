Opinion | Amplified music just another burden for bar neighbors

Dear Editor: As a person who has lived next to a bar/tavern, I empathize with the neighbors experiencing the new freedom allowing bars to offer amplified music outdoors. I also understand the concept of the “social contract” and “taking one for the team” between the tavern and neighbors.
As a neighbor, taking one for the team included: cleaning patrons cigarettes/beer bottles/miscellaneous items from my yard; patrons blocking my driveway and illegally parking on the street; patrons coming on to my property and trampling my flowers and perennials; listening to boisterous patrons throughout the night.
I do not know if bar owners and patrons fully understand or appreciate how much a neighbor takes one for the team. And when it comes to playing amplified music outdoors, it appears some bar owners do not have any respect or empathy for their neighbors or want to uphold their end of the social contract.
Anthony A. Raymond
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.