Opinion | Agard gets it right on cannabis

I’m a 67-year-old proponent of legalizing cannabis flower. State Sen. Melissa  Agard is correct: the facts are in, and I believe the supporters are greater than 59%.

The time is now. Our GOP legislators are always championing decreasing our spending. Well, it’s time for the talking heads to pull their heads out of the sand and realize and appreciate the opportunity to increase the coffers and halt the money flow from Wisconsin to Illinois and Michigan. Law enforcement can be relieved of the insignificant cannabis arrests and focus more on real crime — like human trafficking, heroin and fentanyl distribution — integrate with their local communities to rebuild trust, work hard to end racial disparities, educate themselves regarding mentality ill and challenged individuals. The list is endless.

Thanks Sen. Agard.

David Seeley

Oshkosh

